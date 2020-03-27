|
Gerda Ruth Buttner
Pompton Plains - Gerda Ruth Buttner, 86, of Pompton Plains, passed away on March 25, 2020.
Gerda lived a long and beautiful life. Her childhood was spent in Germany and as a young woman, she lived the American dream and landed in Dumont, New Jersey. She quickly made a life for her and her three daughters living in Passiac, NJ, working as an CNA to provide for her daughters.
Gerda is survived by her daughters, Janet Spooner, Cathy Buttner, and Joyce Howes; her grandchildren, Joseph (Brianne), Alan (Elisa), and Katelin; her great grandson, Giovanni; and her sister Doris (Charles).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerda's memory to the would be greatly appreciated.