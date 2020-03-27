Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerda Buttner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerda Ruth Buttner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerda Ruth Buttner Obituary
Gerda Ruth Buttner

Pompton Plains - Gerda Ruth Buttner, 86, of Pompton Plains, passed away on March 25, 2020.

Gerda lived a long and beautiful life. Her childhood was spent in Germany and as a young woman, she lived the American dream and landed in Dumont, New Jersey. She quickly made a life for her and her three daughters living in Passiac, NJ, working as an CNA to provide for her daughters.

Gerda is survived by her daughters, Janet Spooner, Cathy Buttner, and Joyce Howes; her grandchildren, Joseph (Brianne), Alan (Elisa), and Katelin; her great grandson, Giovanni; and her sister Doris (Charles).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerda's memory to the would be greatly appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -