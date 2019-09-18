|
|
German M. Tinajero
Clifton - German Miguel Tinajero passed on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 31,1946 to Jose Miguel Tinajero and Teolinda Rivadeneira in Guayaquil, Ecuador, German was a loving father, friend, and family man. German moved to Clifton, NJ in 1970 and soon married Judy Tinajero. Together they raised a son and a daughter. He proudly worked at Marcal for the last twenty-two years. German loved to cook and was known for his famous ceviche. He enjoyed walks on the High Line in New York City and spending time with his family. He had a radiant smile and will be remembered for his wisdom and warmth. German Tinajero is survived by his son, Omar, and his wife Dana of Cedar Grove, NJ; daughter Tamara and her husband Antonio Ferragonio of Riverdale, NJ; siblings Irma, Margarita, Jorge, Luz, Amparo and Monica and their families in Quito, Ecuador. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Luis; and by the mother of his children, Judy Tinajero. Cremation was private, however visitation hours will be 6:00-8:00 pm at Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton, NJ on Friday, September 20, 2019. Donations can be made in German's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, 822 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. https://www.bgcclifton.org/donate.htm. allwoodfuneralhome.com