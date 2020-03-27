|
Gertrud Theresia "Trudy" Huck
Carlstadt - Gertrud Theresia Huck "Trudy", 84, of Carlstadt since 1965, passed away on March 21, 2020. Trudy was born in Kuttlau, Germany and came to America in 1953. Prior to retiring in 2005, she was a Travel Agent for 35 years working at Meadowland Travel, Ardis Travel and lastly at European Tours in East Rutherford. Trudy was a parishioner of Assumption Church in Wood-Ridge. She was a member of the Carlstadt Turnverein, the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus, the Frauen Verein of the Fritz Reuter Altenheim and the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Beloved wife of the late Gunther Huck. Loving mother of Christine Kronyak and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Allison. Devoted daughter of the late Maria Geier. Trudy was a beautiful, loving, caring, and selfless person who touched all the lives she came in contact with. May we strive to be more like her in our daily lives. She will be deeply missed. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus, 500 Broad St., Carlstadt, NJ 07072 or the . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.