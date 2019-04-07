Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John R. C. Church
Leonia, NJ
View Map
Palisades Park - Vetterl, Gertrude, B "Trudy" (nee: Wagner), age 80, of Palisades Park, on Friday April 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nuremberg, Germany, she was a homemaker. Her love and interests were for her family, including being an integral part of the family business, Kogan & Company. Beloved wife of the late Hans Vetterl. Devoted mother of Linda Vetterl, Thomas Vetterl, Werner Vetterl, and Ingrid Chernet and her husband Bob. Loving sister of late brothers Hans and Franz Wagner. Cherished sister in law of Connie Bizyk. Dear aunt of Willy Bizyk and Urban Dietl (Waltraud). She was loved by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive their friends on Monday 4-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church (Leonia) at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
