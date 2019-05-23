Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Westwood - GARDNER, Gertrude, 97, of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Baytown, TX, passed away at home May 21st, 2019. Gertrude graduated from The University of Texas in 1942, married Walter Gardner in 1943 and moved to his hometown Westwood, NJ in 1946. For 70 years, she and Walter owned and maintained Gardner's Westwood Flower Shop and several other stores on Broadway; including her beloved antique store. She was known for her support to the library, PTA, Grace Episcopal Church and her love for the Mets and the state of Texas. Gertrude is predeceased by her husband and survived by her children Eric Gardner and his wife Kim, Elaine Gardner and her husband Ritch Kepler and Eileen Gardner and her husband Don Myers; grandchildren Adam Raucci, Drew Raucci, Graham Gardner, Paige (Gardner) Mulvey, Thaddeus Myers, Kendra Myers, Maxwell Citizen Kepler, Jane Kepler and Taylor Myers; 3 great grandchildren, Aiden, Blake and Easton as well as many other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ on Friday, May 24th from 3-8 PM. A Celebration of Gertrude's life and faith will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 25th at 11AM. Becker-Funeralhome.com
