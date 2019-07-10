Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony RC Church
Butler, NJ
Resources
Gertrude H. Blauvelt Obituary
Gertrude H. Blauvelt

Bloomingdale - Gertrude H. Blauvelt, age 88, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Blauvelt was born in Simpson, PA, the daughter of the late Clarence and the late Catherine (Wallace) Eagen. She worked at Bendix in Teterboro, NJ, ITT in Nutley, NJ, was a member of the Secular Franciscans, a Parishioner at St. Anthony RC Church in Butler, NJ, a Columbiette and volunteered countless hours to many causes.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 loving years, Charles Blauvelt, her beloved sons, Chip Blauvelt and John Schmon and his wife Beth, her brother Michael Eagen and wife Phyllis, her cherished grandchildren, Jerel, Genesi Law and husband Mitch and Timothy and her adored great grandchildren, Jonas and Ava Schmon. Gertrude was pre deceased by her dear siblings, Charles Eagen and Catherine Armstrong.

Viewing hours will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday 11 AM at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, NJ.

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
