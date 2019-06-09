|
Gertrude Hecht
New Milford - Gertrude Hecht of New Milford, NJ, died on June 4, 2019. Gertrude, 97 ½, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Gertrude was an amazing, principled woman who was loved and respected by many.
The daughter of the late Blanche Fassler Taub and Benjamin David Fassler, Gertrude helped support her family at an early age. Gertrude was married to the late Murray Hecht, for 44 years. Together, they were founding members of the New Milford Jewish Center and Gertrude remained an involved member of its community for over 50 years.
Gertrude was also a founding member of Tri-Boro Hadassah and proudly served on the boards of both the JCC of Washington Township and Bergen County Board of Senior Services. As demonstrated through her lifetime of volunteerism and philanthropy, Gertrude made it her purpose to always support, acknowledge, and uplift those in need.
Gertrude's passion for others rivaled her unwavering work ethic. She was employed at the HK Ferguson Company in the early 1940s where she held a top security clearance as she worked with other companies in conjunction with the Manhattan Project. Later, Gertrude worked for 38 years, until the age of 82, at Breslin & Breslin, a law firm in Hackensack, New Jersey, where she probably would have still been working had she not been sidelined after a second broken hip.
While fulfilled by her work, faith, and volunteerism, Gertrude's proudest role in life was being mother to "her girls," Belinda Hecht (Howard Youngman) and Sisalee Hecht (Stephen Cosloy). She and her late husband, Murray, were the best parents any daughters could have wished for. Gertrude was also loved by her adoring grandchildren Gillian, Asher, Jaime, Seth, Andrew, Shiran, Glenn, Jenna, and Gregg and great-granddaughters, Mazal (Mimi) and Dalia. She took incredible pride in all and instilled a sense of integrity and responsibility in each of them. She was a formidable presence in their lives and stressed accountability for one's actions, kindness to others, and a strong sense of Jewish faith.
Gertrude is also survived by sister, Rita Elmer, loving nephews, Benn, Shaw and Matthew and nieces Devorah, Dawn, and Dale and their families. Gertrude is predeceased by her sister Claire Meistrich (Phil).
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary loving care given to Mom by Comfort Owasu, Mary Marshall, Jennifer Bour, Fanny Guevara and to Vitas Hospice for their continued support and gentle and loving care. The family also wishes to extend our deep appreciation to Rabbi Debra Orenstein for her friendship, love, and spiritual guidance that she provided to our Mom and family.
Services for Gertrude Hecht were held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Home in Hackensack, NJ. If desired, contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Box 345, Emerson, NJ 07630 or a .