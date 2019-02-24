|
Gertrude Helen Ungar
Closter - Gertrude Helen Ungar of Closter, New Jersey passed away on February 22, 2019. The daughter of Elfrieda and Frederick Low, Gertrude was born July 23, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. They soon moved to Dumont, New Jersey, along with her older brothers Frederick Jr. and Edward. They were later joined by younger brother Robert and sister Elaine.
Gertrude grew up in Dumont and belonged to the Campfire Girls. She graduated from Dumont High School, where she performed in a school play and made friends with whom she kept in touch in her adult life.
Gertrude met Daniel Ungar Jr. of Bergenfield in a sweet shop. They married in 1949 and had two children, Daniel Edward Ungar and Donna Ungar Stubin. In 1956, they had a home built in Closter, where they lived the rest of their lives.
Gertrude was a loving, engaged wife and mother, counseling her children through their childhood triumphs and challenges. She came from a very close family and kept in close touch with her siblings and many of her cousins throughout her life. With Dan and their children, she went on long-treasured road trips to visit family, friends, and historic places. At home they hosted family at what Dan dubbed their "peasant picnics."
After high school, Gertrude worked as a bookkeeper in New York City and New Jersey. Known to her family as "Gert," she became "Trudy" when she embarked on her working life. After taking time to see her children through middle school, she took a new career path as a medical assistant for over 30 years.
On cross-country tours as far as Michigan, Trudy and Dan took turns in the driver's seat of several vintage automobiles, including the 1933 Pontiac in which her father had taught her to drive. They were active in a number of antique auto clubs and formed lasting friendships on tours, parades, and picnics.
Gertrude was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she served in several capacities and with Dan frequently ushered.
A friend to everyone she met, Gertrude always took pleasure in helping others. She would frequently invite friends over for holidays who might have otherwise spent the day home alone, and she never tired of bringing a meal to someone in need. The example that she set for her family will be fondly remembered and treasured always.
Gertrude was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers Frederick and Edward, and sister Elaine. She is survived by her brother Robert (Margaret), her son Daniel E. (Eloise) Ungar, and her daughter Donna (Jeffrey) Stubin; by grandsons Michael (Georgette) Stubin, Gregory Stubin, Daniel Hugh Ungar, and granddaughter Melanie Ungar (Kevin Banda); by two great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be private; a memorial service will be announced at a later date.