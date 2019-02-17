|
Gertrude J. Telep-Peraino
Lodi - Gertrude J. Telep-Peraino (nee Opthof) 97, of Lodi, passed away on February 16, 2019. Born and raised in Wallington, she lived in Clifton, settling in Lodi 70 years ago. Before retiring she was a Librarian Assistant for the Lodi Library, a School Marshall for Washington School and Past President of the Lodi Republic Committee. Predeceased by her husband's Michael Telep and Vito Peraino. Devoted mother of Michael and wife Elizabeth of West Milford, Greg of Maywood, Jeffrey and wife Stacy of Lodi and the late Barbara Telep. Loving grandmother of Amy, Michael, Allison, Staci, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Connor, Carmine, Giuliana and great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sarah Weine, Rose Swasen, James Opthof and the late Lena Rusin, Jean Wagnecz,, John, Adrian and Kryn Opthof. Cherished friend of Melanie McGarry Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 11:00 Chapel Service. Interment Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM.