1/
Gertrude May Verost Menck (Trudy) Bock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude (Trudy) May Verost Menck Bock

Bock, Gertrude (Trudy) May Verost Menck, passed away on November 15 2020 at 90 years young, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Lillian Sarah Rebecca Price-Verost and Jacob John Verost, Wife of the late Clyde Bock (2003), Proud Mother to Mark A Menck(wife Gladys) and Don Menck (deceased), Grandmother to Rebecca Lynette,Douglas,Mark and Chris and a Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother to several, She is a Sister to John & George (Buzz) Cole (both deceased), Don, Frank& Bill (deceased), Robert,Wayne, Mary, Velma and Jean (deceased). An Aunt to 21 Nieces , Nephews and a Friend to many .Gertrude worked at the Bergen County Utilities Authority and returned to college as an adult learner at Bergen Community and completed her degree. She loved her family and nature, played trumpet in marching band and was very spiritual. Gertrude lived in Bergen Countymost of her life before moving to the country in Warren County , NJ in 2013 Visiting Hours on Friday Nov 20 2020 from 10 to 1 pm at the Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen with no more than 50 people at one time , Funeral Service at 12 pm Pastor Janet Blair of Ridgefield, NJ will officate. Interment with her late husband in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, in lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konopka Funeral Home N.B

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved