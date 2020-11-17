Gertrude (Trudy) May Verost Menck Bock
Bock, Gertrude (Trudy) May Verost Menck, passed away on November 15 2020 at 90 years young, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Lillian Sarah Rebecca Price-Verost and Jacob John Verost, Wife of the late Clyde Bock (2003), Proud Mother to Mark A Menck(wife Gladys) and Don Menck (deceased), Grandmother to Rebecca Lynette,Douglas,Mark and Chris and a Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother to several, She is a Sister to John & George (Buzz) Cole (both deceased), Don, Frank& Bill (deceased), Robert,Wayne, Mary, Velma and Jean (deceased). An Aunt to 21 Nieces , Nephews and a Friend to many .Gertrude worked at the Bergen County Utilities Authority and returned to college as an adult learner at Bergen Community and completed her degree. She loved her family and nature, played trumpet in marching band and was very spiritual. Gertrude lived in Bergen Countymost of her life before moving to the country in Warren County , NJ in 2013 Visiting Hours on Friday Nov 20 2020 from 10 to 1 pm at the Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen with no more than 50 people at one time , Funeral Service at 12 pm Pastor Janet Blair of Ridgefield, NJ will officate. Interment with her late husband in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, in lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association