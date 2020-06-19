Gertrude Phillips "Sue" Albert



Wyckoff - Albert, Gertrude Phillips ("Sue"), 94, of Wyckoff passed away on May 16 at the Christian Health Care Center. She was born in Fairport, NY, the daughter of Kenneth and Grace (Pitney) Phillips. A brother, Arthur, predeceased her in 2006 and a sister, Margaret, lives in Columbus, Ohio. She predeceased her husband, Alban, of 67 years, who died on May 24. She leaves a son Kenneth Albert of Palm Springs, CA.; and two daughters Heidi Gilmore (Jack) of Millis, MA. and Karen Gardner (Steve) of Wynnewood, PA., along with seven grandchildren. Sue attended Oberlin College, graduating with a Bachelor's in Religion in 1947. She went on to Union Theological Seminary in New York City, earning her Masters in Christian Education. After graduating, she worked as a youth director at the Paterson YWCA. It was there that she met the love of her life, Alban Albert ("Al") who was teaching adult painting classes. They were married in 1952. Sue taught elementary school in the Ramsey public schools before staying home full-time with her children. She later worked in various Christian education roles, including at West Side Presbyterian Church, where she was a 45+ year member. Music was her passion, specifically the cello. She was a member of the Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra for years. In the late 80's, Sue enrolled at Union, once again. She graduated with a Masters in Divinity in 1992 at age 67. Sue was an avid photographer and a decades-long member and past president of the Ridgewood Camera Club. Her pictures won many awards in competitions. She loved to garden and took pride in her yard in the springtime, when it was a blaze of color. Finally, she was a voracious reader, devouring books and the Sunday New York Times. Our precious mother is sadly missed and always loved. There will be an online service in celebration of the lives of both Sue and her husband Al on June 28, at 1pm EST, via Zoom. Please check the Vander Platt Wyckoff website for details. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to share a favorite story about Sue! Donations may be made to: Union Theological Seminary, Development Office, 3041 Broadway, New York, NY 10027 or The Wyckoff Wildlife Center. Make checks payable to County of Bergen (in the memo field write: Environmental Center Trust Fund). Mail to: James A. McFaul Environmental Center, 150 Crescent Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.









