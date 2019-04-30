Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
12 Market Street
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Sitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Sitzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Sitzer Obituary
Gertrude Sitzer

Boca Raton, FL - Gertrude Sitzer, age 96, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Sitzer. Devoted mother of Patricia Garfunkel and her husband Sanford of Potomac, MD, Albert Sitzer and his wife Jeanette Pelland of Rockaway, NJ, and the late Michael Sitzer. Dear sister of Norma Ingram and the late Adele Mermelstein. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Rachel, Jed and his wife Lauren, Joshua, and Michael. Dear great grandmother of Levon. During W.W. II Gertrude worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Gertrude's hobbies included painting and knitting, and at age 50 she earned her Associate Arts degree at Bergen Community College, in Paramus. She was a former member of the New Milford Jewish Center, and Hadassah. Memorial Donations in Gertrude's name may be made to Hadassah, or to one's own favorite charity. A graveside service will be today April 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now