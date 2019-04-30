|
Gertrude Sitzer
Boca Raton, FL - Gertrude Sitzer, age 96, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Sitzer. Devoted mother of Patricia Garfunkel and her husband Sanford of Potomac, MD, Albert Sitzer and his wife Jeanette Pelland of Rockaway, NJ, and the late Michael Sitzer. Dear sister of Norma Ingram and the late Adele Mermelstein. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Rachel, Jed and his wife Lauren, Joshua, and Michael. Dear great grandmother of Levon. During W.W. II Gertrude worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Gertrude's hobbies included painting and knitting, and at age 50 she earned her Associate Arts degree at Bergen Community College, in Paramus. She was a former member of the New Milford Jewish Center, and Hadassah. Memorial Donations in Gertrude's name may be made to Hadassah, or to one's own favorite charity. A graveside service will be today April 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.