Gertrude Toldrian
Egg Harbor Twp. - Gertrude Toldrian, (nee Sauermann), age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born on November 3, 1926 in Union City, NJ, she grew up in North Bergen and Maywood, NJ. She resided in Oradell, NJ for 36 years, then moved to Mount Pleasant, SC and resided there for 23 years. Recently she lived in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
After graduating from Bogota High School in 1944, she attended and graduated from the Katherine Gibbs school in New York City in 1946. She became an executive secretary and worked for various firms including CBS Television and CIGNA until retiring in 1990. In 1993 she moved to Mount Pleasant, SC where she enjoyed her retirement and watching her two grandsons grow up. Along with her husband, Rudolph Toldrian, she started the first girls' athletic boosters club at River Dell High School in Oradell, NJ which involved fund raising for and promotion of girls athletics.
She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed time with family and friends at the family vacation homes in Highland Lakes, NJ followed by Toms River, NJ. Family was always her main focus in life and she found great pleasure in fishing, boating and traveling with them.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Rudolph E. Toldrian; her two daughters, Suzie Toldrian and Kibbie Toldrian Otruba; and her two grandsons, Christopher and Jamison Otruba.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S Dillon Ct, Englewood, CO 80112 or gifts may be made online at freedomservicedogs.org. Please make a notation that your gift is in memory of Gertrude S. Toldrian.
