Giacomina DePinto
Manahawkin - Giacomina De Pinto (nee Modugno) 83, of Manahawkin formerly of Forked River and Little Ferry passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Bari, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Maria Modugno. Before retiring, Giacomina was a seamstress. Beloved wife of the late Mauro De Pinto. Devoted mother of Ignazio De Pinto and his wife Danielle and Francesca Squeo and her husband Corrado. Dear sister of Rosa LaRocca, Caterina Di Modugno and the late Giulia Modugno. Loving grandmother of Maryann and Gianna De Pinto and Donato and Nicoletta Squeo. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, December 7th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, December 6th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com