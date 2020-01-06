|
Gilbert John Redner, Jr.
Wanaque - Gilbert John Redner, Jr., age 74, of Wanaque on Sunday January 5, 2020. He was born in Paterson and lived in Wanaque all of his life. He was the former owner of Redner Septic in Wanaque and worked for Bailey Trucking and also Haskell Paving.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Duffy) Redner of Wanaque, loving father of Debra Andreniuk and husband John of Ringwood and Kerri Redner of Wanaque. Dear brother of Lester Redner of Wanaque, Isabell Garrison of Franklinville, North Carolina and Patricia Corby of Oak Ridge, N.J. Grandfather of Kyle, Chad, Kaitlyn and Brianna.
Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 4-8 PM with a 7:30 PM service at the funeral home.