|
|
Gilbert S. Samuels
Paterson - Samuels, Gilbert Stanley, 81, passed away March 4, 2019 at Valley Hospital. Gilbert, better known as Stanley to relatives and friends, was the beloved father of Karl, Sharon (deceased), Lorna, Owen and Sandra. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Louse Samuels. He leaves behind his loving and devoted sister, Fay Reid (Michael), brothers, Victor, Winston (Enid) Franklyn (deceased.) Adoring nieces and nephews, Karen, Amy (Danny) Kim, (Justin) Dave, Nicole, Victoria, Lorraine, Pamela, Frederick and Carol. He also leaves behind his long-time devoted and dearest friend, Ruby Artis. Adoring grandfather of 12, great grandfather, of 13 and a great number of grand nieces and nephews. Born in Jamaica, West Indies, Stanley lived in Great Britain for many years where his family resides. He migrated to the United States and worked at Ridgewood High School as a Custodian for over 20 years until his retirement in 2017.
He will be interred in Great Britain where his children and grandchildren reside. Family and friends can visit at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.