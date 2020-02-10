|
|
Gilbert William Robert Kenrick
Ridgewood, NJ - Early in the morning of January 30, Gilbert Kenrick died in his sleep.
He emigrated to the US in 1965, with his first wife and young daughter, after taking a Staff Surveyor position with London Salvage Association, a subsidiary of Lloyds of London. He found work thrilling and used to say he was never, ever bored, a rarity of which he was aware. He was promoted to the position of Chief Surveyor, North America, from which he retired well known for intelligence and integrity.
Gilbert was widowed in 1983, but had the good fortune to marry again, and was happy for three decades. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughter, stepson, niece and nephew in England, great nieces and nephews, and their children.
It is impossible adequately to convey how impactful and integral Gilbert's presence was in the lives of those he loved. We knew him as kind, compassionate, generous, witty, and as a great protector of those more vulnerable than he. He was a true, great gentleman. www.vanemburgh.com