Gilda A. Manikas
- - MANIKAS, Gilda A., 92, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. Gilda is survived by her dear children Jilda and Christopher as well as her grandchildren Robert Auray III, Alyson Manikas and Dean Manikas. Gilda is predeceased by her beloved husband Constantine. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday, August 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Celebration of Gilda's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5th at 10:30 am with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilda's name to the at Stjude.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com