Gilda M. (DelConte) Bianchi
Gilda M. (DelConte) Bianchi, age 94, of Paramus, formerly of River Edge and Fairview, NJ, and proudly born in Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2020.
Adored wife of the late Albert V. Bianchi. Devoted mother of Maria Papa and her husband Gerald and Gina McBreen and her husband Chuck. Cherished Mimi to Amanda, Briana (Carl), April (Nilson) and Juliane (Spiros) and grandpups Bella and Bacci. Loving great grandmother to Ava, Naia, and Penn. Dear sister of Pauline Elting and the late Antoinette Reo and the late Michael DelConte. Gilda is the loving daughter of the late Vincenzo and Serafina DelConte. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Gilda was the head bookkeeper at Union City Mirror & Table Company in Union City, NJ and also at North Jersey Court Reporting in Hackensack, NJ. Her most important and favorite job of all was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Gilda lived 94 wonderful years full of family, strong faith, love and adventure. She always looked beautiful and dressed to the nines. A true class act. We are all so blessed she was ours, and her legacy will live on forever.
Services are private, however a Memorial Mass in Gilda's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes donations in Gilda's memory are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight, River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.