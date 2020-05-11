Gilda Mary Micioni
Boonton - Gilda Mary Micioni of Boonton, NJ, passed away peacefully, May 9, 2020, only 2 months and 1 day after her beloved brother James whom she lived with her entire life. Aunt Gilda was a lifelong resident of Boonton and a proud graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Boonton High School, Class of 1942.
She worked at The State Theater in Boonton as a cashier- manager for 35 years, then she worked for the Boonton Board of Education at the John Hill School as a cashier in the cafeteria. She was a devout catholic and lifelong parishioner and choir member at Mount Carmel Church. She was a member of the Friendship Senior Club, Boonton Rosette's and Catholic Daughters of America. Throughout her entire life, she was a person of great Faith, Charity and selflessness. Gilda was also the family health caregiver to both of her parents. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends.
Aunt Gilda is survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Louis Micioni (Judy), Susan Lienesch (Paul), Catherine Hahn (Billy), James Micioni (Kimberly), Peter Micioni (Beth), Ellen Easton (Donald) and Jeanne Griffith (Matthew). She is also survived by 20 great-nieces and nephews and 7 great-great-nieces and nephews. Gilda was predeceased by her brother James, her parents Antonio and Angela Micioni and her brother Louis Micioni. Aunt and friend to many, Gilda will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. Interment took place privately on Tuesday, May 12th at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Boonton. A memorial mass to be held in the Fall at Mount Carmel Church, Boonton, New Jersey. The family kindly requests that donations in Gilda's name be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 205 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, or the Lupus Foundation of America, 65 E. Northfield Rd. D,1L, Livingston, NJ 07039. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.