Gina Conti
Woodland Park - GINA (nee Gugliotta) CONTI, 58, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Gina resided in Paterson and Totowa before moving to Woodland Park in 1993. She was a car rental agent with Priceless Car Rental of Dover, NJ and was also a Nanny. Previously, Gina served as Membership Director for the YM-YWHA in Wayne. She also served in the US Army.
Gina was predeceased by her son, Justin Wright, in 1983; by her parents, George and Catherine (nee Esposito) Gugliotta and by her brother, Ralph Gugliotta.
Survivors include: her fiancé, Angel Aguiar of Woodland Park; her daughter, Nicole Prawetz and her husband, Mathias of Clifton, NJ; her son, Michael Conti of Concord, NC; her four grandchildren, Edward Strangeway, Cathryn Prawetz, Amelia and Emily Prawetz.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11am- 2:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls with a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
