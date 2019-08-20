Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
1960 - 2019
Gina Conti Obituary
Gina Conti

Woodland Park - GINA (nee Gugliotta) CONTI, 58, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Gina resided in Paterson and Totowa before moving to Woodland Park in 1993. She was a car rental agent with Priceless Car Rental of Dover, NJ and was also a Nanny. Previously, Gina served as Membership Director for the YM-YWHA in Wayne. She also served in the US Army.

Gina was predeceased by her son, Justin Wright, in 1983; by her parents, George and Catherine (nee Esposito) Gugliotta and by her brother, Ralph Gugliotta.

Survivors include: her fiancé, Angel Aguiar of Woodland Park; her daughter, Nicole Prawetz and her husband, Mathias of Clifton, NJ; her son, Michael Conti of Concord, NC; her four grandchildren, Edward Strangeway, Cathryn Prawetz, Amelia and Emily Prawetz.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11am- 2:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls with a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
