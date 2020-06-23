Gina Sarmiento
Naples, FL. - Gina Sarmiento, nee: Albanese, 58, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Weehawken, NJ, and raised in Palisades Park where she spent most of her life, until retiring in Naples, Florida. Beloved wife of James Sarmiento. Devoted mother of Dayna Merino and her husband Bryan, and her son James Michael Sarmiento. Loving grandmother of Jace, Ava, and Lucas. Cherished daughter to Michael Albanese Sr., and Thoma Albanese. Dear sister of Michael Frank Albanese and his wife Denise, and Linda Parent and her late husband Norman. Loving aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She had a vivacious way of viewing life. Her life was a living example of her favorite saying "One Day At A Time". The family will receive their friends on Thursday 10:30 - 12:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 12:00 PM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Michael's R.C. Church at 12:30 PM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.