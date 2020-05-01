Giovanna Castro
1942 - 2020
Giovanna Castro

On Thursday, April 3, 2020, Giovanna (Jeanie) Castro, loving mother, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 77. Jeanie was born on May 13, 1942 in The Bronx, NY. Her passion and devotion was her family, especially her disabled son Gregory. She will be greatly missed. Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband Louis and her son Gregory. She is survived by her sons Eric and Steve, her brother Anthony, and several nieces and nephews. Please share fond memories, condolences and check on Memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
