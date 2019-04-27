Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanna Pasquale
South Hackensack - DI PASQUALE, GIOVANNA, (nee Zisa), of South Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the age of 95 years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife to the late Carmelo Di Pasquale (1991). Devoted mother of Giovanni Di Pasquale of Clifton and Giuseppe Di Pasquale and his wife Gabriella of South Hackensack. Cherished grandmother of John Paul, Carmelo, Joey, Sergio and Luana, great-grandmother of Liana, Brielle, C.J. and Milania. Giovanna is also survived by two brothers, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral on Monday, April 29 at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with Entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 - 9:00PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
