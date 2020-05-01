Giovanna Osso
Cliffside Park - Giovanna Yolanda Presta Osso, born February 16, 1930 in Belmonte Calabro, Calabria, Italy passed on peacefully in her home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, on the morning of March 21, 2020 at the age of 90. The life of Nanna Jo, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, can be defined by her great spirit of strength and perseverance. She will be remembered first and foremost for her love and dedication to her family. The rooms in Giovanna's home are filled with a montage of family photos which she loved to show to anyone who walked into the house. Christmas gatherings and her meals have become cherished memories. An indelible karaoke moment of joy this past Christmas as she sang a favorite song - Mamma son tanto felice - with lyrics which always spoke to her heart - now feels like a tribute to her children. Suffice it to say that the loss of our beloved Mamma and Nanna is the end of an era. It is in her honor, and with an abundance of gratitude for her lifelong sacrifices for her family, that all of us will prevail though our hearts are broken. She lives within us and her strength will carry us onward. Giovanna is predeceased by her mother, Dolores Verbene (1992) and daughter-in-law, Norma Osso (2006). Giovanna leaves her husband of over seventy years, Rizziero Osso, and her seven children, twelve grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves many extended family members and several dear friends. One of Giovanna's favorite things to tell strangers was that she has seven children. Her children were her life: Carmine (Norma) Osso, Fiore (Linda) Osso, Antonietta (Franco) Bazzarelli, Giovanni (Nancy) Osso, Dorina (Mario) Bernardo, Elsa Osso, and Clemente (Ivette) Osso. Giovanna's beloved grandchildren were her pride and joy: Rick (Clori) Osso, Tony Osso, Anthony (Rebecca) Osso, David Osso, Lorraine (Angelo) Porco, Sandra Bazzarelli, Eugene (Diana) Bazzarelli, Melissa (Domenick) Minnici, Raffaele (Justin) Bernardo, Gabriella Bernardo, Alexander Osso, Abigail Osso. Giovanna's great grandchildren made her smile: Madeleine Osso, Nina Osso, Scarlett Osso, Violet Osso, Elliot Osso, Gia Porco, Sonia Bazzarelli, Lidia Bazzarelli, Priscilla Minnici. Giovanna Presta Osso was laid to rest on March 23, 2020 at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, NJ. Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service could not be held. A memorial ceremony to celebrate Giovanna's life will be planned as soon as possible. Special thanks to extended family members and to the friends, acquaintances, and colleagues of Giovanna's children for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.