Giovanna Pucci
Lodi - PUCCI, Giovanna, age 75, of Lodi, died on March 11, 2019. Born in Greci, Avellino-Italy, she lived there for 14 years living in Lodi and Elmwood Park 31 years settling back in Lodi 30 years ago. She was a hairdresser before retiring, and she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Carmela Pucci, and a sister-in-law, Maria L. Pucci. She is survived by two children, Joseph and Mary Jane Norcia, and a brother, Anthony Pucci. Visiting Wednesday 7 to 9 pm. The funeral is Thursday, March 14, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Pucci family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com