Ridgewood - Giovanna Saglimbeni (nee: Occhino), 91, of Ridgewood, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Leonardo Saglimbeni in 1986. Loving mother of Domenick Saglimbeni and his wife Mary. Cherished grandmother of Nicolas Saglimbeni and Tara Saglimbeni. She is survived by brothers Giuseppe Occhino and Alfio Occhino. Giovanna is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a talented seamstress at Fiduccia Custom Shirts in Carlstadt and a member of ILGWU. After retirement she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, as well as preparing homemade pizza and Sunday dinners for her family. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan and cheered them on at every soccer game. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations in Giovanna's name to the () would be greatly appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com