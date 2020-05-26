Giovanni "John" Carisi
Garfield - Giovanni "John" Carisi of Garfield, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born June 28, 1942 in Brancaleone, R.C., Italy, he lived in Garfield most of his life.
John or "Vanny" as he was known to his family, was a retired businessman and previous owner of Albano Shoes in Hackensack. He was an avid gardener, connoisseur of good food and wine and lover of soccer. Well known for his playful sense of humor and generous spirit, John greatly enjoyed family gatherings and spending leisure time at his cottage in New York State and in his native Brancaleone.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Maschucci, son Christopher Carisi & his wife Melissa and his daughter Catherine Carisi. He also leaves behind a beloved granddaughter, Julianna Carisi, sister Franca Carisi Ranieri, sister Velia Carisi Mazzaferro & her husband Remigio, cousin Enzo Carisi, sister in law Janis Maschucci, brother in law Gary Maschucci and wife Karen and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services entrusted to the care of the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. A Cremation Service will take place on Thursday, May 28th with a Private Funeral Cortege from his home to Rosedale Crematory, Orange, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory
