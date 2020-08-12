Giovanni (John) Corallo
Wallington - Corallo, Giovanni (John), 89, of Wallington, New Jersey formerly of Jersey City, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Anita Corallo (nee Centomani). Loving father of Leonard Corallo & his wife Fran, Frank Corallo and his wife Kate, and Karen Palermo & her husband Dennis. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Lenny and his wife Julianne, Jon-Louis and Christina and great grandfather of Leonardo Joseph Corallo. John immigrated from Monopoli, Italy in 1956 after serving in the Italian Navy. He was employed by General Corrugated Machinery in Palisades Park, NJ as an electrical machinist until his retirement in 1996. He also owned and operated J&A Florist in Jersey City, NJ. Friends will be received Friday 8-10AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10:30AM St. Joseph's Church E. Rutherford. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
.