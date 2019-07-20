|
Giovanni De Angelis
Pompton Plains - De Angelis, Giovanni age 91 of Pompton Plains at rest at home on July 18, 2019. Born in Sala Consilina, Prov. di Salerno, Italy, he came to the United States on April 19, 1969 and resided in Paterson before moving to Pompton Plains in 1974. He was a mason for Coletti Construction, Paterson, before retiring. He also was employed as a dye house worker for Allied Textile Company as well as two other textile companies, all in Paterson.
Beloved husband of Antoinetta (nee Corrado) De Angelis of Pompton Plains. Loving father of Michelle Dombrowski and her husband Tom of Pompton Plains and the late Donato De Angelis (1975). Devoted grandfather of Thomas Dombrowski, Daniella Dombrowski, Anthony Dombrowski, and Brianna Dombrowski. Dear brother of the late Maria, Domenico, Antonio, Angelina, Cosimo, Carmine, Nicola, and Michele. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Good Council R.C. Church, Pompton Plains at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn 38105 and/or The Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.