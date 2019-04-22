|
Giovanni Lomagno
- - Giovanni (John) Lomagno passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Angela (Munafo) Lomagno, his daughter Connie Lomagno, his son Vincent Lomagno and wife Tracy and son in law, Thomas Holahan. His daughter Angelina Holahan is predeceased. He also leaves 5 grandsons who brought him much joy, Michael Carini and wife Danielle, Thomas, Nicholas and Ryan Holahan and Vincent John Lomagno. John was born in Ragusa, Italy and migrated to the United States in 1949. He was employed by the Painters Union in NYC during his working career. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his wife and family and many friends. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and AARP Club and enjoyed traveling. He was an avid soccer fan and loved telling childhood stories of missing school to play the game with his friends. He was the world's greatest husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com