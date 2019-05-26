Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
120 Washington Avenue
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
120 Washington Avenue
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovannina DeLissio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio Obituary
Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio

Allenwood - Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio, 93 of Allenwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 22,2019. Devoted mother of Karyn Schuchardt and her husband Jeff; the late Nancy Wass and her son-in- law Robert Wass. Loving grandmother of Amy Wass. Born in Bronx, NY, she lived in Westwood for 70 years before moving to Allenwood in 2011. Before retiring, Jennie was a counselor with Weight Watchers, Paramus. She was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years and was a Past President of the organization. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 9-10:30 am at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood. Jennie's Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am followed by her interment in St. Andrew Cemetery, River Vale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NJ Metro Chapter; www.nationalmssociety.org

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now