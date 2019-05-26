|
|
Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio
Allenwood - Giovannina "Jennie" DeLissio, 93 of Allenwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 22,2019. Devoted mother of Karyn Schuchardt and her husband Jeff; the late Nancy Wass and her son-in- law Robert Wass. Loving grandmother of Amy Wass. Born in Bronx, NY, she lived in Westwood for 70 years before moving to Allenwood in 2011. Before retiring, Jennie was a counselor with Weight Watchers, Paramus. She was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years and was a Past President of the organization. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 9-10:30 am at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood. Jennie's Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am followed by her interment in St. Andrew Cemetery, River Vale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NJ Metro Chapter; www.nationalmssociety.org
