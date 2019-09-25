|
Dr. Giri Giridhar
Ridgewood - Dr. Giri Giridhar of Ridgewood, NJ passed away on Friday, September 20 after a long battle with MDS; he was 80 years old. Giri was born in Bangalore, India on March 5, 1939. Giri graduated summa cum laude from Ramnarain Ruia College in Mumbai where he earned both his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science in Organic Chemistry. His work earned him a full scholarship to the University of Massachusetts to pursue his PhD in Organic Chemistry which he earned in 1969. After completing a post-doctoral fellowship at Hahnemann Medical Center, he began his career at the Center for Laboratory Medicine. In his career, Dr. Giridhar oversaw and directly developed many of the medical laboratory tests still used today such as the Hemoglobin A1C as well as the HDL Cholesterol tests. He is survived by his wife, Thana, his two daughters, Dasha and Nelina, sons-in-law Kreeson and Jordan and his three grandsons, Felix, Cyrus and Judson. In lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Dr. Giridhar's name to the MDS Research Fund (One Gustav Levy Place Box #1079 NY, NY 10029) or (