Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady
143 1st. St.
Wood-Ridge, NJ
Giuditta Carbone Surace

Giuditta Carbone Surace Obituary
Giuditta Carbone Surace

Giuditta Carbone Surace, 88, passed away on December 3rd, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Diego Surace for 45 years. She was the beautiful daughter of the late Carmelo Carbone and Caterina Valente. Caring sister of Francesco, Pasquale and Grazia. Born in Italy, she was the loving mother of Maria Stella- predeceased- Caterina, Antonino, Carmelo, Domenica, Teresa and Angela. She was the loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 from 5 to 9PM at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday, December 9th at Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady, 143 1st. St. Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075, with interment in the family's crypt at Saint Michael's Cemetery 120 Saddle River Rd. South Hackensack, Bergen County, NJ 07606
