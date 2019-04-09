|
Giulianna "GuGu" M. Moore
Hasbrouck Heights - Giulianna "GuGu" M. Moore, 12, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Lina (nee Santangelo) and C.J. Moore. Loving sister of Angelina and Isabella. Cherished granddaughter of Pasqualina and Dr. David Bikoff, Mario Santangelo, Angela and Paul Granski and Cliff Moore. Great granddaughter of the late Anna and Dominick Caroccia, Mildred and Joseph Battaglia and Clifford and Barbara Moore. Also survived by her aunts Jennifer Santangelo and Sammantha Moore, her uncles Anthony Santangelo and David Moore and by her great aunts and uncles; Prosperina and Victor Daidone and Dr. Joseph and Debra Battaglia as well as her cousins David Jr., Gia, Ilana, Maxwell, Gianna and Baby Giuliana and her loving dog Bailey. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, April 12th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday, April 11th from 3-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to N.J. 1384 Perrineville Rd. Monroe Township, NJ 08831 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com