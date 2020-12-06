1/1
Giuliano Spadavecchia
Giuliano Spadavecchia

Little Ferry - Spadavecchia, Giuliano, age 78, of Little Ferry passed away peacefully at his son's home on December 5, 2020. Giuliano was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the United States in 1969. He was a Parishioner of Saint Margaret of Cortona RC Church in Little Ferry. He had a great passion for soccer, cheering on his favorite Italian team, Juventus, and loved listening to opera. Giuliano started his career in appliance repair and retired as Service Director for a leading auto repair finishing company. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara. Devoted father to Robert and his wife Jennifer, and to Rosemarie. Dear brother to Marino, Vito, and Corrado. Devoted brother-in-law to Michael and Lucrezia Gagliardi. Giuliano was also a loving uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, for everyone's safety, funeral services will be held privately for his children. A celebration of Giuliano's life for friends and family will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Giuliano's memory to Adler Aphasia Center, c/o Karen Castka, 60 W Hunter Avenue, Maywood, NJ 07607. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
