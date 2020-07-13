1/
Giuseppa Barone
Barone, Giuseppa (Re) age 88 of Bloomingdale on Monday July 13, 2020. She was born in Sicily, Italy lived in Paterson and Wayne before moving to Bloomingdale twenty five years ago. She was a seamstress for Brooks Brothers for many years, were she retired from many years ago. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Barone, loving mother of Maria Zirpolo of Bloomingdale and Silvana Saleh and her husband Naser of Hackettstown. Grandmother of seven and great grandmother of seven. Giuseppa is predeceased by her siblings, Biagio Re, Salvatore Re and Rosaria Elia. Visitation at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday 4-7pm. Relatives and friends will meet at St. Mary R.C. Church 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes, (973-835-0374) on Thursday for an 11am mass. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Totowa.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
