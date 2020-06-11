Giuseppa Ingui
Elmwood Park - Giuseppa Ingui (nee Giue), 85, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Born in Marineo, Sicily, Italy, she came to the United States living in Garfield before settling in Elmwood Park for the past 33 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield and St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn.
Beloved wife of the late Giovanni, loving mother of Joseph, his wife Pina, Maria Jolakian, her husband Avo and Salvatore, his wife Denise, proud grandmother of Aviana, Mia, Denise, Jenna, Giovanni, Victoria & Alexander, dear sister of Rosa, Graziella, Antonino & the late Providenza.
Services were PRIVATE
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.