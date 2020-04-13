|
|
Giuseppa Luca
Washington Township - Luca, Josephine (nee) Arena age 95 a resident of Woodcliff Lake and a former resident of Washington Township died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Candeloro Luca. Devoted mother of Joe Luca and his wife Joan, Rosa Mannino and her husband Vincent, Nina Bolowsky and her husband Robert. Josephine was also predeceased by her dear son John Luca. Loving grandmother of Robert Luca and his wife Maureen, Brian Luca and his wife Lynne, Vivian Mannino, Joseph Mannino and his wife Sharon, Charles Luca, Michael Luca, Victoria Tilton and her husband Cooper, Ryan Bolowsky, Jeffrey Luca, and RaeAnn Luca. Cherished great-grandmother of Ryan Luca, Colin Luca, Christian Luca, Shane Luca, Aaron Palma, Alina Palma, Andrew Palma, Matthew Mannino, Kiely Mannino, James Mannino, Juliana Luca, Mya Luca, Kira Luca, and Isabella Luca. Dear sister of Carmelo Arena, Salvatore Arena, Grazia Luca, Angelo Arena, and Nino Arena. Josephine worked for many years in the sales department of Bloomingdales. In light of current events a memorial service in honor of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine's name to attn: Light the Night 2020 Team Bolowsky, 3 Huntington Quadrangle suite 202S Melville, NY 11747 are appreciated by the family. Visit Josephine's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.