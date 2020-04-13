Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppa Luca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppa Luca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppa Luca Obituary
Giuseppa Luca

Washington Township - Luca, Josephine (nee) Arena age 95 a resident of Woodcliff Lake and a former resident of Washington Township died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Candeloro Luca. Devoted mother of Joe Luca and his wife Joan, Rosa Mannino and her husband Vincent, Nina Bolowsky and her husband Robert. Josephine was also predeceased by her dear son John Luca. Loving grandmother of Robert Luca and his wife Maureen, Brian Luca and his wife Lynne, Vivian Mannino, Joseph Mannino and his wife Sharon, Charles Luca, Michael Luca, Victoria Tilton and her husband Cooper, Ryan Bolowsky, Jeffrey Luca, and RaeAnn Luca. Cherished great-grandmother of Ryan Luca, Colin Luca, Christian Luca, Shane Luca, Aaron Palma, Alina Palma, Andrew Palma, Matthew Mannino, Kiely Mannino, James Mannino, Juliana Luca, Mya Luca, Kira Luca, and Isabella Luca. Dear sister of Carmelo Arena, Salvatore Arena, Grazia Luca, Angelo Arena, and Nino Arena. Josephine worked for many years in the sales department of Bloomingdales. In light of current events a memorial service in honor of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine's name to attn: Light the Night 2020 Team Bolowsky, 3 Huntington Quadrangle suite 202S Melville, NY 11747 are appreciated by the family. Visit Josephine's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -