Giuseppe Aiello


1933 - 2020
Giuseppe Aiello Obituary
Giuseppe Aiello

Lodi, NJ - AIELLO, Giuseppe, age 87, of Lodi, died on April 8, 2020. Born in Bolognetta, Sicily-Italy, he lived there for 40 years moving to NY and Garfield settling in Lodi 23 years ago. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church and a former member of the St. Anthony's Society, both of Garfield. Giuseppe was a farmer in Italy working on the family farm, and then a construction worker 25 years retiring from Benfatto Construction in Lodi. He is survived by his life companion of 20 years, Barbara Cohen, a sibling, Sister Concetta Aiello, 7nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews, and 27 great-great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Filippo, Salvatore, and Domenica Aiello. All services were privately held with his entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. A Memorial Service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can go to Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church, 188 Mac Arthur Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026. The Aiello family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
