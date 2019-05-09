|
Giuseppe Conforti
Haledon - Giuseppe Conforti age 86 of Haledon at rest in Wayne on May 7, 2019.
Beloved husband of Cristina (nee Fusaro) Conforti of Haledon. Loving father of Angelo Conforti and his wife Dina of Lincoln Park, Frank Conforti and his wife Rosanne of North Haledon, Sal Conforti and his wife Lisa of Wayne, Francesca Martino of Haledon, and Biagio Conforti and his wife Nicole of Wayne. Dear brother of Angelo Conforti of Italy.
Giuseppe is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Born in Calabria, Italy, he lived in Calabria for 40 years before coming to the United States. After immigrating to America, he lived in Paterson for 5 years and Wayne for 10 years, before moving to Haledon. He was an employee for Trio & Dye, Paterson, for 20 years before retiring in 1999. Before he came to the United States he was a farmer that produced quality cheese. Mr. Conforti was a member of the textile union. He was an avid hunter and loved to play cards at the Roma Club. He also loved to make wine and work in his garden. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451, The 14 Commerce Drive Suite 301 Cranford, NJ 07016, or the , 1160 Route 22 East, Bridgewater, NJ 08807, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.