Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Cutrona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Cutrona

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giuseppe Cutrona Obituary
Giuseppe Cutrona

East Rutherford - Giuseppe Cutrona, 88, of East Rutherford for over 40 years, passed away on June 21, 2019. Mr. Cutrona was born in Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1968. For 20 years, he was a fence installer for Barcia Bros in Garfield, retiring at the age of 74. Giuseppe enjoyed gardening, hunting, his dogs, going for long walks, and spending time at this other home in Liberty, NY. Beloved husband of Maria Carmela (nee Triolo) Cutrona. Loving father of Frank Cutrona and his wife Rosa and Anna Maria Simone and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Antonietta Toth and husband Alex, Joseph Cutrona and wife Jessica, Cristina Ataide and husband Dan, Maria Carmela Kopko and husband Derek and great grandfather of Emilia, Sergio, Matteo, Eliana, Romario, Jayce, Justin and Alessio. Dear brother of Grazia Cutrona, Cira Cutrona, Carmela Cutrona and predeceased by one brother and four sisters. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday evening 5-9 PM.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now