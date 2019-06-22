|
|
Giuseppe Cutrona
East Rutherford - Giuseppe Cutrona, 88, of East Rutherford for over 40 years, passed away on June 21, 2019. Mr. Cutrona was born in Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1968. For 20 years, he was a fence installer for Barcia Bros in Garfield, retiring at the age of 74. Giuseppe enjoyed gardening, hunting, his dogs, going for long walks, and spending time at this other home in Liberty, NY. Beloved husband of Maria Carmela (nee Triolo) Cutrona. Loving father of Frank Cutrona and his wife Rosa and Anna Maria Simone and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Antonietta Toth and husband Alex, Joseph Cutrona and wife Jessica, Cristina Ataide and husband Dan, Maria Carmela Kopko and husband Derek and great grandfather of Emilia, Sergio, Matteo, Eliana, Romario, Jayce, Justin and Alessio. Dear brother of Grazia Cutrona, Cira Cutrona, Carmela Cutrona and predeceased by one brother and four sisters. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday evening 5-9 PM.