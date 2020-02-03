Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Giuseppe "Joe" Gallo Obituary
Giuseppe "Joe" Gallo

Hackensack - Gallo, Giuseppe "Joe", of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 69. Joe owned and operated Frontier Liquor & Deli for 45 years in Hackensack. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed gardening going to his lake house, boating and keeping his Italian traditions alive by making his home made wine, sausage and tomato sauce. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband for 45 years to Joy (nee Di Caro). Devoted father of Rocco Gallo, Jessica Gallo and Louis Gallo and his wife Lauren. Cherished grandfather of Louis Jr. and Layla Gallo. Dearest brother of Antonietta Manzolillo and her husband Nickolas and Vito Gallo and his wife Pina. Joe also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and many close friends. The Funeral will begin on Thursday February 6, at 9:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack. Burial will follow at Hackensack Cemetery. The Gallo family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 4:00 - 9:00 PM for visitation at the funeral home. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
