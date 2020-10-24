Giuseppe Scarpulla
Garfield - Giuseppe Scarpulla, 82 of Garfield, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020, he was born in Marineo and moved to Garfield in 1962. Before retiring in 2000 he was a Bricklayer for the Bricklayers & Trowel Trades International for over 25 years. Predeceased by his parents Pietro and Giuseppina, his son John and daughter-in-law Deirdre Scarpulla. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Ferrara). Devoted father of Josephine and husband Robert, Peter and Cheryl, Ciro and wife Kian. Loved by his grandchildren, Kimberly, Daniel, Benjamin, Abigail, Giovanni and Gianna. He loved playing his accordion and keyboard during parties, and loved taking care of and raising his birds. His gardening was his favorite pastime which provided homegrown cucuzza, eggplants, tomatoes, and green beans for the whole family to enjoy. He was the oldest of 12 siblings: Isabella and her predeceased husband Carmelo, Antonino and wife Nancy, Domenico and wife Rosetta, Salvatore and wife Maria, Rosaria and husband Paolo, Franco and wife Giovanna, Rosa and husband John, Marie and Joseph, Ciro and Linda, Angela, and Sarah and husband Larry. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St. Lodi, for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Monday 3:00-7:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com