Giuseppina "Josephine" Lucci
1939 - 2020
Giuseppina "Josephine" Lucci

Giuseppina "Josephine" Lucci, 81, of Wayne, passed away on May 13, 2020. Josephine was born in Pacentro, province of L'aquila, Abruzzo, Italy on April 6, 1939, daughter of the late Leopoldo and Enrichetta (Silvestri) Lucci. Josephine is survived by her two brothers; Guerino Lucci and his wife Maria and Carlo Lucci, as well as many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by five brothers; Allesandro, Mario, Raffalae, Antonio, Attilio Lucci and one sister Carolina Tollis. Josephine was a long time resident of Arbor Ridge in Wayne, NJ where she enjoyed crafting and playing bingo with her friends. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services are private at this time. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
