Elmwood Park - "Pina" (nee Mazzola), 81, on October 29, 2019. She was born in Castelbuono, Italy emigrating to the US in 1956. She lived in W. New York, Guttenberg & North Bergen 21 years settling in Elmwood Park 42 years ago. Pina was a seamstress 21 years retiring from Piccone Fashions in North Bergen in 1977, a parishioner of St. Anne's Church, & a member of the I.L.G.W.U. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Giuseppe in 2010 & her son, Vincent in 1998. Pina is survived by two daughters, Angela Snaguski (Joseph), & Daniela Rosania (Ralph), 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marianna Failla. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 6-8 pm. The funeral is Saturday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8:30 am followed by a 9:30 am mass at St. Anne's RC Church, Fair Lawn. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . The Turrisi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com