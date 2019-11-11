Resources
Giustina M. (Prospero) Rossi

Paramus - Giustina M. (Prospero) Rossi, 80 of Paramus, passed away on November 10, 2019. Beloved wife to Felix Rossi. Loving mother to Kevin and Glenn Rossi & his wife Jennifer. Devoted grandmother to Katrina, Kailyn & Maria. She was predeceased by her siblings Ivo, Anthony, Luciano, Joseph, Lina, Cecilia, Imelda. Beloved aunt to Elizabeth Waddell.

Giustina was born in Montecchio Maggiore Vicenza, Italy and came to the United States in 1953 settling in Newark, and lived in Clifton before moving to Paramus since 1967. She worked at Hoffman La Roche in Nutley for 15 years. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at Church of the Annunciation in Paramus at 10 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visiting Wednesday 2 PM-4 PM & 7 PM-9 PM at Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com
