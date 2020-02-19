|
Gladys Bradshaw
Fairfield - Gladys Bradshaw (nee Stokoe), 92, of Fairfield, NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Woodland Park, NJ, Parsippany, NJ and Pompton Plains, NJ before moving to Fairfield in 2015. She was a Bookkeeper at Beckley Press in Fairfield, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Emberton H. Bradshaw. Dear sister of Donald Stokoe of Lincoln Park, NJ. She was predeceased by 8 siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Keri Memorial Funeral home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 11 AM. Visiting prior to the funeral service from 10 - 11 AM. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. www.kerimemorialfh.com