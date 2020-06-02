Gladys Brinson
Hackensack - Reverend Gladys Brinson, 77, departed this life on May 29, 2020 in Hackensack NJ. Born in Battleboro, NC she is most remembered by her love and devotion to God's Ministry. Preceded in death by her father, Fred Tucker, brothers, Quincy & Donald Harris, sister Dorothy Tyson. Survived by her mother Lucille Harris, husband, Attichous Brinson Jr., four children, Attichous (Sandra), Vanessa (Audwin), Arlena (James) and Monica, six grandchildren, 4 brothers, Melvin (Mary), Rudolph, Timothy (Sheila) and Mitchell (Viola), many spiritual sons and daughters as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday June 6th @ 11:00AM at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. ETERNITYFUNERALSERVICE.COM
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.