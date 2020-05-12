Gladys Declet
Kingston, PA - Gladys (Arroyo) Declet 95 of Kingston, PA died peacefully of Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY she resided in Clifton before moving to Kingston 20 years ago. Gladys was employed as a seamstress for the Betsy Ross Flag Co., in Paterson for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1980. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Wilkes Barre, PA. Gladys enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and Arts & Crafts in addition to her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Jenaro Declet in 1995, by a brother, Jimmy Arroyo and by two sisters, Carmen Feliciano and Julia Vega. Gladys is survived by three sons, Jerry Declet and wife, Jane of Clifton, David Declet and wife, Jeanie of Pawleys Island, SC and Danny Declet and wife, Teresa of Toms River, by a daughter, Gigi Hernandez and husband, Richard of Kingston, Pa, by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held Friday under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home followed by burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to SPCA of Luzerne County 524 E Main Street, Wilkes Barre, Pa 18702 will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.